Reported threat prompts lockdown at Capitol building

Police are actively searching for a person at the state capitol building that is reportedly "looking to do harm," and the building is currently locked down, according to authorities.

Capitol police told NBC Connecticut that they received a phone call from the Hartford Police Department about a possible emotionally disturbed person at the capitol.

The person told police that they have weapons, and possibly explosives, and they "intend to kill everyone on the grounds," according to police.

Officers are sweeping the area to check on the report. The building is following lockdown protocols, which means no one is allowed in or out of the building.

Authorities began an immediate search of capitol grounds. They searched vehicles and have officers stationed at all entrances.

NBC Connecticut

Capitol police said they're using explosive dogs out of an abundance of caution, and the FBI has been contacted.

The legislative session currently underway at the capitol was not impacted.

Several police agencies are at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.