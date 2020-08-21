Which Towns and Cities in Connecticut Have the Highest COVID-19 Infection Rate?

The Connecticut Department of Health is providing information on what cities and towns have the highest and lowest infection and testing rates.

The town rate data is as of August 19, 2020.

Highest Infection Rate Per 100K People

Somers 2,871

Danbury 2785

Bridgeport 2,780

Stamford 2,691

Bloomfield 2,559

Norwalk 2,430

Hartford 2,383

New Haven 2,230

Rocky Hill 2,224

Windsor 2,111

West Haven 2,099

Waterbury 2,064

East Hartford 1,960

Hamden 1,792

New Britain 1,778

Stratford 1,759

Brooklyn 1,727

Montville 1,726

Torrington 1,700

Meriden 1,693

Shelton 1,674

Woodbridge 1,670

Trumbull 1,640

Marlborough 1,604

Ansonia 1,602

Lowest Infection Rate Per 100K

Canaan 0

Scotland 0

Chaplin 177

Sterling 185

Stonington 195

Sprague 208

Ledyard 210

East Granby 233

East Haddam 245

North Canaan 246

Mansfield 252

Lyme 257

Lisbon 259

Killingly 266

Killingworth 267

Willington 272

Colchester 276

Andover 279

Hartland 283

North Stonington 286

Granby 299

Highest Rate of Testing Per 100K