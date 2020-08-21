coronavirus in connecticut

Which Towns and Cities in Connecticut Have the Highest COVID-19 Infection Rate?

The Connecticut Department of Health is providing information on what cities and towns have the highest and lowest infection and testing rates.

The town rate data is as of August 19, 2020.

Highest Infection Rate Per 100K People

  • Somers 2,871
  • Danbury 2785
  • Bridgeport 2,780
  • Stamford 2,691
  • Bloomfield 2,559
  • Norwalk 2,430
  • Hartford 2,383
  • New Haven 2,230
  • Rocky Hill 2,224
  • Windsor 2,111
  • West Haven 2,099
  • Waterbury 2,064
  • East Hartford 1,960
  • Hamden 1,792
  • New Britain 1,778
  • Stratford 1,759
  • Brooklyn 1,727
  • Montville 1,726
  • Torrington 1,700
  • Meriden 1,693
  • Shelton 1,674
  • Woodbridge 1,670
  • Trumbull 1,640
  • Marlborough 1,604
  • Ansonia 1,602

Lowest Infection Rate Per 100K

  • Canaan 0
  • Scotland 0
  • Chaplin 177
  • Sterling 185
  • Stonington 195
  • Sprague 208
  • Ledyard 210
  • East Granby 233
  • East Haddam 245
  • North Canaan 246
  • Mansfield 252
  • Lyme 257
  • Lisbon 259
  • Killingly 266
  • Killingworth 267
  • Willington 272
  • Colchester 276
  • Andover 279
  • Hartland 283
  • North Stonington 286
  • Granby 299

Highest Rate of Testing Per 100K

  • New London 25,406
  • New Haven 23,366
  • Montvile 23,178
  • Cornwal 22,515
  • Bloomfield 22,450
  • East Lyme 21,614
  • Waterford 21,401
  • Woodbridge 20,852
  • Suffield 20,828
  • Westport 20,683
  • Meriden 20,307
  • Cheshire 20,049

