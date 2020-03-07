Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Provides Free Mammograms to Community

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated provided free mammograms to the insured and individuals who make less than minimum wage on Saturday.

The effort is part of the organization's national health and wellness initiative.

Thousands of members are in Hartford for the 89th Annual North Atlantic Regional Conference.

Angela Reed is the Great-Lakes Representative for the International Program Committee for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.

"We are honored to be serving the men and women of the Hartford Area for a service that helps, millions of people," said Reed. "This is an initiative from our International President Dr. Glenda Glover and for the next four years, we're going to be offering free mammograms to those who need it most because we all know early detection can save lives."

The screenings took place in the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Mobile Mammography Unit at the Wilson Gray YMCA Youth and Family Center.

Anthony Barrett is the executive director of the Wilson Gray YMCA Youth and Family Center.

"We want to make sure a lot of women and men come out and actually take advantage of these kinds of services," said Barrett. "It's important for us to have these types of memberships with organizations like Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated to provide services to those who sometimes aren't able to receive services like this."

In addition to the free screenings, the sorority provided valuable information on breast cancer prevention and other educational material.