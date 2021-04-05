The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In the latest response to COVID-19, city, state and federal officials gathered at Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport to launch a large-scale mobile vaccination program aimed at reaching Connecticut’s most underserved communities.



In conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Hartford HealthCare is spearheading the nation’s first program using FEMA’s special vaccination vehicles.



“This is a great for the country, for the state of Connecticut, for the city of Bridgeport,” says Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks. “In this critical moment, there is a race that is occurring. The race is to get this vaccine to as many residents in our state, to as many people, to as many human being’s arms as quickly and as safely as we possibly can.”



For more information, log onto HartfordHealthCare.org/Vaccines