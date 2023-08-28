The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Hartford HealthCare welcomed with pride The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness to celebrate a long-standing partnership.

The Prime Minister met with Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO, Hartford HealthCare; members of the state and Hartford delegation, along with community members. During the challenges of COVID, Hartford HealthCare donated critical, life-saving medical equipment to Jamaica including PPE and Oxygen Concentrators.

From there, the relationship developed into the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing the partnership.

The last stop was a tour of Hartford Hospital’s Center for Education, Simulation and Innovation (CESI) – the goal to provide virtual and interactive learning to Jamaica.