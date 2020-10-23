The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Hartford HealthCare Campus Care is proud to partner with local teams, colleges, universities and high schools to provide care for their faculty, staff and students and help them feel their best.

Our Team of care professionals oversee the Student Health Services on each campus and help coordinate care with the larger Hartford HealthCare network when more care is needed.

Services include, overall health, sports health, behavioral health, neurology, substance use disorder treatment, musculoskeletal care, education and student engagement. Especially during the pandemic, Hartford HealthCare Campus Care is working to provide infection prevention expertise to provide further spread of COVID-19.

For more information, log onto HartfordHealthCare.org/CampusCare