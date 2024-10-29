The following content is created in partnership with Hartford HealthCare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Owned Television Stations Group editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford HealthCare.

Medical Miracle!

The Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute is the first in the state to perform High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, HIFU, for patients living with Essential Tremor. This revolutionary, new procedure is giving patients like Dexter Cheney remarkable results and a fresh start!