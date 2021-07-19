Connect To Healthier

Hartford HealthCare has moved to set up smaller vaccination sites and pop up mobile sites to serve younger and underserved populations.

The health care system just hit the milestone of 500,000 doses administered. However, officials say while their mega sites are closing, their work isn't done. Hartford HealthCare says it will be shifting to community-based efforts by running micro-sites instead, going directly to where the people who need a shot are located.

