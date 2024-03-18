The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.
Hartford HealthCare’s Neighborhood Health teamed up with Mount Aery Baptist Church in Bridgeport to offer free mobile patient care services.
Pastor Anthony Bennett said the Church preaches health and healing, “So we believe this partnership allows us to put feet to it.”
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.