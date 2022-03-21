The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Hartford HealthCare has a mission to improve the health of the people and communities it serves. The latest initiative to do so is DominGO! Hartford, the state’s first open-streets program — a partnership between the health system, the city and several community organizations.

One Sunday each month starting on June 26 and continuing throughout the summer, certain roads in Hartford will close to allow for the community to move around freely. (Domingo is the Spanish word for Sunday.) The goal is to promote healthy habits such as walking, riding bikes, jogging, dancing and spending time with members of the community outdoors.

“This is a way to revitalize our communities, to invest in our communities, to focus on job growth, support our local owned businesses and our local communities and to make healthcare more accessible to everyone we serve within this city. This is precisely why we exist,” said Jeff Flaks, Hartford HealthCare’s president and chief executive officer. For more information log onto HartfordHealthCare.org.