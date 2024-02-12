The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.
Hartford HealthCare is proud to be recognized as the nation’s best in heart surgery and kidney transplant surgery and for providing the safest care in all seven Hartford HealthCare hospitals for 2023.
