The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.
Local barber Miguel Delvalle teams up with Hartford HealthCare's Neighborhood Health Clinic to make an impact in the community.
Visit hartfordhealthcare.org/community for more information
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.