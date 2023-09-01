Connect To Healthier

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Katie Stewart was 19 weeks pregnant when she suffered a splenic artery aneurysm rupture- a rare occurrence that is 95 percent deadly.

But Katie was a fighter! She was rushed to Hartford HealthCare’s St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where an amazing team fought to save both Katie and her baby.

Mom and Pete are both living miracles!

