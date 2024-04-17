The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.
On her day off from working as a nurse at Hartford Hospital’s Emergency Department, Ashley Zimmerman sprang into action while coaching a local gymnastics meet. Her heroic actions saved the life of Kevin Anderson- the father of a young gymnast.
