The following content is created in partnership with Hartford HealthCare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Owned Television Stations Group editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford HealthCare.

Substance use disorders can make life feel helpless and hopeless.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

That’s where the Ridge Recovery Center comes in. If you or someone you love is affected by a substance use disorder, the Ridge can help.