1 Adult, 2 Children Injured in Plainfield Crash

One adult and two children are injured after a crash in Plainfield on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Plainfield Road in Central Village around 6:30 p.m. after getting a report of a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 30-year-old Moosup woman was traveling eastbound on Plainfield Road when she went off of the road, hit a sign and then a bridge abutment.

The driver and two children were transported to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Center for treatment. Investigators said one of the children was later transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar.

Authorities have not released details on the extent of the injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804.