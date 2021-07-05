1 Dead, 1 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-95 North in Greenwich

One person has died and another person is injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 north in Greenwich on Saturday night.

State police said a tractor-trailer was parked in the right shoulder of I-95 north, just north of exit 2 in Greenwich shortly before 10 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At the same time, authorities said 45-year-old Josephine Sciarrino, of Stamford, was driving an Audi A4 in the right center lane while a Mercedes Benz LS5 was driving in the left center lane.

The Mercedes Benz LS5 collided with the Audi A4 and caused it to veer off the right side of the road and then hit the trailer portion of the tractor-trailer, state police said.

After the impact with the Audi A4, the Mercedes Benz LS5 hit a Honda Accord LX that was traveling just ahead, investigators said.

The Mercedes Benz LS5 then spun off of the road and hit a light pole off the right shoulder of the highway, authorities added.

According to state police, Sciarrino was pronounced dead as a result of the collision. The driver of the Mercedes Benz LS5 sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Stamford Hospital to be evaluated.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Tpr. Pretel at Troop G in Bridgeport or by email at Jeffrey.Pretel@ct.gov.