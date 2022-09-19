1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After Crash on I-91 North in Rocky Hill

A woman has died and a man has serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill over the weekend.

State police said 32-year-old Eralda Xhaxha, of Enfield, was driving in the left lane on I-91 north near exit 24 around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday when she swerved across the right center and right lane and entered the right shoulder.

Xhaxha then collided with the wooden sound barrier and came to an uncontrolled final rest, troopers added.

She was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries, but authorities said she was later pronounced dead.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as a 32-year-old man from Massachusetts, was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Hartford Hospital, according to investigators.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean #416 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or via email at michael.dean@ct.gov.