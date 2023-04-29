1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Waterbury Crash

One person has died and two others are seriously injured after a crash in Waterbury early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a crash involving a Ford F150 pickup truck and a Kia Rio sedan on Meriden Road around 2 a.m.

According to police, the driver of the pickup, later identified as 26-year-old Calvin Mackey Jr., of Bristol, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 37-year-old female passenger in his vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to Waterbury Hospital.

Investigators said the driver of the sedan was transported to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. The 31-year-old woman is currently listed in critical condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A 39-year-old woman who was also in the sedan had serious injuries and was taken to Waterbury Hospital. She is in stable condition.

The accident remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the CRU at (203) 346-3975.