Wilton

Foreman accused of stealing nearly $400K worth of items from electrical job in Wilton

By Cailyn Blonstein

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A foreman from New York is accused of stealing nearly $400,000 worth of items from his employer during an electrical job in Wilton in 2022.

Investigators said 34-year-old Ryan Jensen, of New York, was a foreman working for Mars Electric out of Bethel. He was reportedly contracted to do a large electrical project at ASML on Danbury Road in Wilton starting in July 2022.

About a year later, police said a large amount of custom electrical components and specialized tools were found to be missing from the contractor yard trailer. A report was made to Wilton police in October 2023.

Internal audits and tracking determined the total loss to be about $385,000.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

During the investigation, officers said they learned Jensen had been stealing the items and then pawning them and/or selling them to pawn shops in Danbury.

While many of the items had left the shops, authorities said police were able to recover about $128,000 worth of items.

When confronted with the evidence, officers said Jensen admitted to the thefts from the Mars Electric contractor yard at ASML in Wilton. He told police that he acted alone.

Local

Willimantic 4 mins ago

Slain nurse's husband sues health care company, alleging it ignored employees' safety concerns

new haven 1 hour ago

Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in New Haven as Board of Alders discharges local ceasefire resolution

On Friday, May 3, Jensen turned himself in to be arrested on a warrant. He is facing charges including larceny and false statement. He posted his own bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.

This article tagged under:

Wilton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us