Foreman accused of stealing nearly $400K worth of items from electrical job in Wilton

A foreman from New York is accused of stealing nearly $400,000 worth of items from his employer during an electrical job in Wilton in 2022.

Investigators said 34-year-old Ryan Jensen, of New York, was a foreman working for Mars Electric out of Bethel. He was reportedly contracted to do a large electrical project at ASML on Danbury Road in Wilton starting in July 2022.

About a year later, police said a large amount of custom electrical components and specialized tools were found to be missing from the contractor yard trailer. A report was made to Wilton police in October 2023.

Internal audits and tracking determined the total loss to be about $385,000.

During the investigation, officers said they learned Jensen had been stealing the items and then pawning them and/or selling them to pawn shops in Danbury.

While many of the items had left the shops, authorities said police were able to recover about $128,000 worth of items.

When confronted with the evidence, officers said Jensen admitted to the thefts from the Mars Electric contractor yard at ASML in Wilton. He told police that he acted alone.

On Friday, May 3, Jensen turned himself in to be arrested on a warrant. He is facing charges including larceny and false statement. He posted his own bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.