1 dead after car crashes into transit bus in New Britain

One person has died after a car crashed into an occupied CT Transit bus in New Britain on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Farmington Avenue near Sidoti Drive around 3 p.m. after getting a report of a vehicle that crossed the road and collided with a transit bus.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries and was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the person's identity but city officials said the person was 40 years old.

Police previously said the occupants of the bus reported minor injuries. It's unclear exactly how many people were injured.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.