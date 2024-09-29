1 dead after crash and vehicle fire on Route 58 in Easton

One person was killed in a crash and vehicle fire on Route 58 in Easton on Saturday evening.

Officers received several 911 calls about a serious, two-car crash on Route 58 near Center Road around 7:30 p.m.

Once in the area, police said they found one vehicle on fire and another vehicle with serious damage. Firefighters responded and extinguished the fire.

According to police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity has not been released.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The crash closed Route 58 for several hours. The investigation is ongoing.