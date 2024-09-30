Easton

87-year-old Redding woman, Bridgeport man killed in head-on crash in Easton

An 87-year-old woman from Redding and a man from Bridgeport have both died after a fiery, head-on crash in Easton over the weekend.

Officers received several 911 calls about a serious, two-car crash on Route 58 near Center Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Once in the area, police said they found one vehicle on fire and another vehicle with serious damage. Investigators said the vehicles had collided head-on on Route 58.

Firefighters responded and extinguished the fire.

According to police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 58-year-old Mario Licona, of Bridgeport.

The other driver, identified by police as 87-year-old Florence Mahoney, of Redding, was taken to Saint Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. She later died of her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

