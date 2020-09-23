1 Dead After Crash in Cheshire

One person has died after a crash in Cheshire on Tuesday night and a road remains closed while police investigate.

Police said the two-car crash happened on Highland Avenue around 11:15 p.m. There were three people in one car and one person in the other, authorities added.

Police have not released the identity of the person who died.

Accident reconstruction is underway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The 1600 block of Highland Avenue between West Johnson Avenue and Schoolhouse Road is being detoured via Reinhard Road, investigators said. There are detour signs in place and the detour is expected to remain through the morning commute.