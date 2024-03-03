1 dead after vehicle hits tree, catches on fire in Avon

One person has died after a vehicle hit a tree and caught on fire in Avon early Sunday morning.

Police said a vehicle crashed into a tree on Old Farms Road around 3:15 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters.

According to police, one person has died. The person's identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

The road was closed for several hours on Sunday, but has since reopened.