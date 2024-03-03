Avon

1 dead after vehicle hits tree, catches on fire in Avon

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person has died after a vehicle hit a tree and caught on fire in Avon early Sunday morning.

Police said a vehicle crashed into a tree on Old Farms Road around 3:15 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to police, one person has died. The person's identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

The road was closed for several hours on Sunday, but has since reopened.

Local

meriden 12 mins ago

Driver flees after seriously injuring 2 people during crash in Meriden

Hartford 37 mins ago

Vehicle crashes into front porch of Hartford home

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Avon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us