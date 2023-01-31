1 Dead, At Least 2 Critically Injured After Car Accident in Winchester

A person is dead and at least two others are critically injured after a car accident on Route 44 in Winchester Tuesday night.

Winchester Police and Connecticut State Police were notified of a reported two car head-on crash in an area commonly known as the "rock cuts" at about 7:30 p.m.

Authorities said one of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were extricated and flown to Hartford Hospital for treatment, where they remain in critical condition.

A fourth person was taken to Waterbury Hospital with possible internal injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police said they're withholding the identity of the person who died until they notify the next of kin.

The road is expected to remain closed for several more hours. Police are at the scene investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department by calling 860-379-2721.

No additional information was immediately available.