1 hospitalized after East Hartford shooting

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in East Hartford over the weekend.
Police said the shooting happened on Smith Drive on Sunday night.
According to investigators, one person was taken to the hospital. Authorities did not release details about the person's condition.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
