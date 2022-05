One person is injured after their vehicle went off the road and hit an embankment in Harwinton on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to Litchfield Road (Route 118) around 2 p.m. after getting a report of a one car crash with injuries.

According to authorities, one car went off the road and hit an embankment.

The driver was transported by Harwinton Ambulance to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said.

A fluid leak also needed to be cleaned up.