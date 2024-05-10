National Weather Service

What the first ‘severe geomagnetic storm watch' in nearly 20 years means in Connecticut

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center has issued its first “severe geomagnetic storm watch” in nearly 20 years and part of the impact is that you just might be able to see the Northern Lights in Connecticut.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center said large sunspot groups and strong solar flares led to the issuance of the Space Weather Prediction Center’s first Severe G4 Geomagnetic Storm Watch since January 2005.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

And, the Space Weather Prediction Center said the aurora might be visible over much of the northern half of the country, and maybe as far south as Alabama to northern California.

In Connecticut, there is a chance you will be able to see the Northern Lights on Friday night into early Saturday morning as the skies clear of clouds.

For you to see the Northern Lights, it must be dark. Get away from city lights for the best chance of seeing them.

Local

Norwich 10 mins ago

Firefighters rescue driver who went over wall, down embankment in Norwich

Bridgeport 51 mins ago

Man struck by vehicle in Bridgeport has serious injuries: police

The Space Weather Prediction Center said the best aurora is usually between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

There have only been three “severe” geomagnetic storms since the current solar cycle began in December 2019.

“A geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth. These storms result from variations in the solar wind that produces major changes in the currents, plasmas, and fields in Earth’s magnetosphere,” according to the Space Weather Prediction Center website.

The last G4 storm hit Earth in March, and the last G5 storm hit in October 2003, causing power outages in Sweden, according to SWPC.

This article tagged under:

National Weather Service
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us