1 Injured in Crash Involving Multiple Tractor-Trailers on I-95 South in Westport

One person is injured after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers on Interstate 95 south in Westport on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to I-95 south between exits 18 and 17 shortly before midnight after getting a report of a tractor-trailer crash.

When crews arrived, they said they found a crash involving two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers had jackknifed and had a ruptured fuel tank.

The driver of one of the vehicles was injured and was transported to an area hospital. The extent of the person's injuries are unknown at this time.

Fire crews worked to contain the fuel spill. The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene to help clean up the spill.

The crash remains under investigation.