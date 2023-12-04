Newington

1 injured in fire at Newington apartment building

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person is injured after a fire at an apartment building in Newington early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a working kitchen fire in the 1000 block of Willard Avenue around 3 a.m.

The building was evacuated while fire crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Investigators have not released details on the extent of the damage or said how many people may be displaced.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to fire officials, one person was injured and was evaluated by EMS. Fire officials have not given details about the person's injuries.

It's unclear if the person who was injured is a resident of the apartment complex or a firefighter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Newington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us