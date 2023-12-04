1 injured in fire at Newington apartment building

One person is injured after a fire at an apartment building in Newington early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a working kitchen fire in the 1000 block of Willard Avenue around 3 a.m.

The building was evacuated while fire crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Investigators have not released details on the extent of the damage or said how many people may be displaced.

According to fire officials, one person was injured and was evaluated by EMS. Fire officials have not given details about the person's injuries.

It's unclear if the person who was injured is a resident of the apartment complex or a firefighter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.