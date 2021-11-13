1 Injured in Shooting at Dunkin Donuts in Newington

One person is injured after a shooting at a Dunkin Donuts in Newington on Friday night.

Officers were called to the Dunkin Donuts on the Berlin Turnpike around 10:45 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they found one person who had been shot in the leg.

Officers performed first aid on the person who had been shot and he or she was then transported to the hospital to be treated for what authorities said was a non-life threatening injury.

The suspects involved in the incident fled the scene before police arrived, they said.

Investigators are working to determine the motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Shannon LaChance at (860) 594-6207.