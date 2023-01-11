mega millions

$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Conn.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

While nobody hit the Mega Millions jackpot for $1.1 billion on Tuesday night, someone in Connecticut did win $1 million.

The numbers for the drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, and 18 with a Megaball of 9.

One person in Connecticut matched all five white numbers and earned a $1 million prize.

It's unclear where the winning ticket was sold.

The new estimated jackpot is $1.35 billion with a cash option of $707.9 million.

The next drawing will be on Friday at 11 p.m.

