1 Person Taken to Hospital by LifeStar After Fire in Torrington

One person has been taken to the hospital by LifeStar after a fire in Torrington on Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said the house fire was on Cedar Lane and was called in around 3:30 a.m.

A photo from the scene shows damage to the front of the home.

The full extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

According to firefighters, one person was transported to the hospital by LifeStar. Authorities have not released details about the extent of the person's injuries.