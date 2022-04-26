1 Person Transported to Hospital After Assault Involving a Knife in Hamden: Police

A woman is suffering from a laceration to the head after being attacked by a person with a knife while leaving her friend's home in Hamden Tuesday morning, police said.

Around 9:30 a.m. Hamden Police officers responded to a residence on Warner Street on a reported assault involving a knife.

Responding officers located a 20-year-old female with a laceration to the head. She was treated on scene and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to officials, the woman was attacked by a 19-year-old female from New Haven as she was leaving the home.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the 19-year-old was previously involved in a relationship with the person that lived at the Warner Street residence.

She is facing several charges including first-degree assault, and second-degree breach of peace.

She was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19.





