1 seriously injured in Winchester crash

One person was transported to the hospital by LifeStar after a crash in Winchester on Friday morning.

Officers were called to a crash with injuries at the intersection of Newfield Road and West Road around 6:40 a.m.

Emergency crews found two vehicles involved in the crash. Authorities said one of the drivers was seriously injured.

That driver was transported to Bay State Medical Center by LifeStar to be evaluated.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.