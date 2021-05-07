1 Transported to Hospital After Getting Hand Stuck in Bottle Return Machine in Berlin

One person was transported to the hospital after getting their hand stuck in a bottle return machine at Stop & Shop in Berlin, police said.

Officials said they responded to Farmington Avenue at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a person caught in machinery.

Arriving crews said they found a person with their hand caught in the bottle return machine. Crews then worked to free the individual.

The person was transported to a nearby hospital after their hand was extricated from the machine.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. It is unclear how the person's hand ended up stuck in the machine.