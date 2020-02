Hamden police are trying to locate a missing 100-year-old man.

Police issued a Silver Alert for 100-year-old William Bossoli late Tuesday. He is described as 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, tan pants, and a masonic ring, and uses a cane.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.