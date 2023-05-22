$100,000 Powerball Winner in Connecticut

A Powerball ticket that was sold in Connecticut won $100,000 Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 17-23-32-38-63 and the Powerball was 23.

Powerplay was x2.

The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. No information was released on where the ticket was sold.

The next drawing is Monday night and the estimated jackpot is $179 million.

The cash value is $92 million.