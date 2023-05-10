106-Year-Old East Haddam Woman Becomes TikTok Sensation

A sassy 106-year-old East Haddam woman has become the muse for her grandson's viral videos.

Connecticut native and content creator Alex Traynor said he started creating all kinds of YouTube videos in his father's basement when he was 16, but none he said have gotten the attention like the woman who he jokes, will outlive us all -- his grandmother, Doris Brown.

The latest video has garnered over 23-million views and counting on TikTok.

"We've been assuming my grandma is going to die next year, every year, for my whole life," Traynor jokingly says to start his latest video.

"You honestly feel every year, this is going to be the last year?" we asked him.

"Oh yeah sure," Alex half-jokingly responded.

For a time, though, it wasn't a joke.

"Just recently, she like, multiple times had breast cancer, had like, like other types of lip cancer," he said.

At one point, Doris, who celebrated her 106th birthday in March, went from being read her last rites, to a complete recovery.

"I had her do an audition tape for the bachelorette," Alex said of one of his YouTube videos.

The video shows her holding a rose and saying she is 29 years old.

"I think she's just like, naturally funny and doesn't like, take any crap from anybody. And yeah, she's like, so grandma, it hurts. Like she's just so grandma," he said.

We tried calling Doris during our interview with her grandson to talk about her newfound TikTok fame, but she did not pick up.

"I've tried to get her on the news in the past, like years ago, and she's like, 'well, maybe I'll do it for you. But I don't really care,'" Alex said.

Doris now spends her days between the convalescent home and her home in East Haddam, and according to Alex, is in overall good health.

"She goes wake boarding all the time, is into BMX, was the winner of Season Seven of American Ninja Warrior," Alex joked.