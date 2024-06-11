11 dogs, 3 cats seized during animal cruelty investigation in Ansonia: police

Ansonia police have arrested two men who are accused of animal cruelty, seized more than a dozen animals and said two of the dogs they found while investigating at a home were so ill that they needed to be euthanized.

Police discovered the animals while carrying out an unrelated investigation.

While searching a home on Condon Drive, they found several emaciated dogs that were in urgent need of medical attention, according to police, and they seized 11 dogs and three cats.

They also found a dead dog and said a necropsy would be performed to determine what killed the dog.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Several of the surviving dogs were taken to an emergency animal clinic and a veterinarian determined that two had to be euthanized.

Several other dogs are still being treated, police said.

A 30-year-old man who lives at the residence has been charged with eight counts of cruelty to animals, seven counts of failure to comply with dog ownership requirements and seven counts of failure to comply with rabies control ordinances.

He posted a $10,000 bond and is due in Derby Superior Court on June 20.

A 26-year-old man who also lives at the home was charged with cruelty to animals, failure to comply with dog ownership requirements and failure to comply with rabies control ordinances.

He posted a $1,000 bond and is due in Derby Superior Court on June 14, 2024.

Police said the investigation is continuing.