12-year-old Hamden girl has been missing for a week

Hamden police are asking for help to find a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for a week.

Kyonna Jones was last seen on Elliot Drive in Hamden on April 9 and she was reported missing the next day, according to Hamden police.

She is believed to be in New Haven and was last known to be wearing camouflage, Army-type pants and white sneakers, according to police.

Anyone who has information on where Kyonna is should call Detective Bunnell at 203-230-4000.

Police said information can be given anonymously.