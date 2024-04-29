Man with knife ran toward officers before police shooting in Naugatuck: report

The Office of the Inspector General has released new information and body camera footage detailing the moments that led up to a police shooting in Naugatuck last week.

Police received a 911 call about a man with a knife at Baummer's Pond Park acting erratically on Thursday shortly before 9:15 a.m.

When officers arrived to the park on Mill Street, they said they found 24-year-old Kyle O'Creene holding a knife near a picnic table.

According to the report, O'Creene stood up and went toward the officers with the knife. Investigators said O'Creene ignored multiple commands to drop the knife.

An officer initially tried to use a taser to subdue O'Creene, but it was unsuccessful.

O'Creene reportedly continued to advance toward the officers while still holding the knife and two officers shot him.

The officers immediately provided medical care to O'Creene who was taken to Waterbury Hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition.

The Office of the Inspector General released police body camera footage of the incident. It can be seen here and here. Warning: some may find these videos disturbing.

The incident remains under investigation by the Office of the Inspector General, the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, the Naugatuck Police Department and the Waterbury State's Attorney's Office.