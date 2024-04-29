CCSU student killed in rollover crash in Willington

A student at Central Connecticut State University was killed in a rollover crash in Willington over the weekend.

State police said a 21-year-old man from Bethel was driving southbound on River Road on Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and caused the vehicle to roll over.

A passenger in the vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Maria Damata, of Bethel, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was later pronounced dead.

CCSU says Damata was a student at the school and was on her way to completing a degree in marketing in the School of Business.

The driver and three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for injuries.

According to state police, the driver, a 19-year-old male passenger from Bethel, a 20-year-old female passenger from Bethel, and 21-year-old male passenger from Bethel all suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Polci #1242 at Troop C at (860) 896-3200.

Any students in need of counseling should reach out to the Student Wellness Services office.