14-year-old injured in Waterbury hit-and-run crash

A 14-year-old riding his bicycle was hurt when a car crashed into him and fled the scene in Waterbury Tuesday evening, police said.

The police department said they were notified of a hit-and-run involving a bike at about 5:15 p.m. on the Fourth of July. The accident happened at the intersection of Long Hill Road and Oak Street.

Responding officers said the boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital, according to authorities.

The car that struck the teen fled the scene and police are looking for the person responsible. The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.