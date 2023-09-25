Stratford

15 cats found abandoned in Stratford

Stratford Animal Control is asking for help to find the owner and raise money for their veterinary care.

Stratford Animal Control is caring for more than a dozen cats that were abandoned over the weekend and they are asking for help to figure out who left them.

Stratford Animal Control said 15 cats were left in crates and dumped on River Road. They were able to get to them before the heavy rains started.

Stratford Animal Control said it also hopes to raise $3,000 to help pay for their veterinary care.

Photo courtesy of Stratford Animal Control.

Anyone with information about the owner of these cats is asked to call 203-385-4058.

