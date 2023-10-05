Hartford

16-year-old shot in Hartford

HartfordPolice
NBC Connecticut

A 16-year-old was shot in Hartford on Wednesday night and police are investigating and looking for the shooter.

Officers found the teen when they responded to a report of a shooting on Henry Street around 9:48 p.m.

He was taken to Connecticut Children’s. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

