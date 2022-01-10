16-Year-Old Taken to Hospital After Shooting in New Haven

A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting in New Haven on Friday night.

Officers received a call about a person shot on Foxon Street around 7:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 16-year-old male from New Haven with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where authorities said he was listed in stable condition.

A crime scene and ballistic evidence was found. The Bureau of Identification responded to process the scene and the Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, police said.

Any witnesses that have not yet spoken to the police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.