new haven

16-Year-Old Taken to Hospital After Shooting in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting in New Haven on Friday night.

Officers received a call about a person shot on Foxon Street around 7:45 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

When police arrived, they said they found a 16-year-old male from New Haven with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where authorities said he was listed in stable condition.

A crime scene and ballistic evidence was found. The Bureau of Identification responded to process the scene and the Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, police said.

Local

extreme cold 37 mins ago

FIRST ALERT: Bitter Cold Tuesday Will Feel Below Zero

UConn 1 hour ago

UConn to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test at Home Games

Any witnesses that have not yet spoken to the police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article tagged under:

new havenshooting investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Today’s Forecast - First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us