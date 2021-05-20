18-Year-Old Killed in Shooting in New Haven

An 18-year-old young man has died after a shooting in New Haven.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls just before 8 p.m. Wednesday reporting gunfire in the area of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, near Edgewood Avenue, and officers found located an 18-year-old New Haven man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are at the scene and investigating.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304 or 1-866-888-TIPS (8477).