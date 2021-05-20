new haven

18-Year-Old Killed in Shooting in New Haven

Police are investigating the homicide of a teen on Wednesday night.

Shooting on Ella Grasso Boulevard in New Haven
NBC Connecticut

An 18-year-old young man has died after a shooting in New Haven.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls just before 8 p.m. Wednesday reporting gunfire in the area of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, near Edgewood Avenue, and officers found located an 18-year-old New Haven man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Local

new haven 8 mins ago

MIT Student Suspected in Killing of Yale Student Due in Court Today

Manchester 2 hours ago

Girl Wakes to Find Stranger Stole Mom's Car in Manchester: Police

Police are at the scene and investigating.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304 or 1-866-888-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us