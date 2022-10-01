2 Armed Robberies Under Investigation in Watertown

Police are investigating two separate armed robberies that happened within minutes in Watertown on Friday.

Officers said a man wearing a two-tone light gray sweatshirt with a dark hood and sleeves, jeans, a baseball hat and a blue cloth mask robbed the Oakville Wine and Liquor store on Buckingham Street in Oakville around 7:21 p.m.

According to police, the man had a small gun and pressed it to the head of a victim. As the man left the store, he confronted another person who was entering the store.

About eight minutes later, investigators said it appears the same man entered the Wine Rack on Main Street in Oakville and robbed someone at gunpoint.

Officers said they are potentially looking for a small white SUV, possibly a Rav-4. Investigators are asking the public for any information on suspicious vehicles that are stopped in the area.

Watertown police are working with investigators from Waterbury, Naugatuck and others who had similar crimes on Friday and recently.

Anyone with information about the man, the vehicle or the crimes is asked to call the Watertown Police Department at (860) 945-5200 or Crimestoppers at (860) 945-9940 for an anonymous cash reward. Information can also be sent to tips@watertownctpd.org.